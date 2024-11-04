A day ahead of the key elections in the United States, Indian leaders based in different parts of the country have spoken their minds on how the outcome of the polls will shape the discourse of the new governance model, US-India ties, and the overall global shift in politics.

Harris took over the Democratic Party's nomination bid after incumbent President Joe Biden, 84, stepped down due to age and health related concerns. According to Communication Strategist, Capitol Hill Veteran Anang Mittal, a potential Donald Trump -led administration will be friendlier to India compared to Kamala Harris administration.

"There may be some political differences in the US' ties under a Trump administration or Harris administration. I think it is obvious that the India-US partnership is very strong and it is going to survive either party coming into power... I think it is obvious that Donald Trump is going to be much friendlier than the Harris administration…,” Mittal said, emphasising the growing influence of India’s soft power.

Harris is facing her Republican rival Trump in the key battle, in which the former US president seeks to avenge his humiliating defeat in 2020 at the hands of Biden. To this date, Trump refuses to believe that he lost the polls and has disputed the last presidential poll outcome.

Harris vs Trump on reproductive rights

Entrepreneur and Indian Community leader Krutee Shah has thrown her weight behind Harris, raking up concerns over Trump’s stand on reproductive rights. Noting that women’s bodies and its concerns are not debatable issues, Shah said that it was important to support Harris, who has positioned herself as a firm supporter of reproductive rights.

Voters, particularly women are sceptical about Trump’s position on the issue due to his inconsistent stance. He has also contradicted his views on whether he will vote to overturn the strict abortion laws imposed by Republican-controlled states since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision on the issue.

According to India-origin Congressman Shri Thanedar, Indian-Americans have historically leaned towards Democrats. A survey released last week by Carnegie Endowment for International Peace in partnership with YouGov, showed that 60 per cent of the Indian-American were willing to support Harris. About 30 per cent plan to vote for Trump.

Besides reproductive rights, economy, health infrastructure and immigration are among other concerns of the US citizens. The elections will be held on Tuesday, but it could take several days before a winner is decided.