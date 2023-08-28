Home / World News / India, Bangladesh discuss cross-border fishing, information sharing

India, Bangladesh discuss cross-border fishing, information sharing

Maritime issues such as sensitisation of fishermen on cross-border fishing, information sharing and capability building were discussed at the meeting, he added

Press Trust of India Kolkata
Photo: Shutterstock

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2023 | 7:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

The regional commander level meeting between Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and its Bangladesh counterpart BCG was held on Monday, an official said.

The meeting, held through video conferencing, was organised under the provisions of memorandum of understanding (MoU) and standard operating procedure signed between the coast guards of the two neighbouring countries in 2015 and 2017, respectively, he said.

Maritime issues such as sensitisation of fishermen on cross-border fishing, information sharing and capability building were discussed at the meeting, he added.

The meeting was co-chaired by ICG's commander of northeast Inspector General Iqbal Singh Chauhan and BCG's commander of west zone Captain Mohammad Kibria Haq, the official said.

Also Read

Netflix India's password sharing crackdown: Here's how it will work

Netflix ends password sharing in India from today; all you need to know

Coast Guard evacuates 50 from oil rig off Gujarat coast amid cyclone threat

WhatsApp unveils HD photo sharing feature: Clearer, more enhanced images

Phailin to Amphan: Deadliest cyclones that hit India in last 10 years

Pakistan airline seeks $75 million as bailout package from interim govt

Niger's junta seeks to strengthen grip on power, prepare for intervention

Billion-dollar pharma cos set to face their first US price negotiations

France to ban female students from wearing abayas in public schools

China won't require Covid-19 tests for incoming travellers as it reopens

Topics :India-Bangladeshfishing

First Published: Aug 28 2023 | 7:41 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance AGM 2023 today: Here are the key takeaways from last year's meet

RIL AGM 2023 LIVE Updates: Jio to RRVL, investors eye key announcements

Election News

UP CM Adityanath asks BJP's IT cell to gear up for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Senior citizens, disabled can vote from home

India News

"Law and order will prevail in Mewat," says VHP leader amid yatra in Nuh

IMD Weather Forecast (Aug 28): Heavy rainfall in few states till August 29

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM Sitharaman

EPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money

Next Story