World Bank's Ajay Banga, Marco Rubio named to Trump's Gaza 'Board of Peace'

Indian-American President of the World Bank Group, Ajay Banga, and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio are among the leaders named to the 'Board of Peace' for Gaza redevelopment under President Donald Trump's comprehensive plan to end the conflict.

The White House on Friday released a list of appointed members to the founding Executive Board of the Board of Peace, which it said comprises leaders with "experience across diplomacy, development, infrastructure, and economic strategy".

Besides Banga and Rubio, the Executive Board includes US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, former UK prime minister Tony Blair, private equity firm Apollo Global Management CEO Marc Rowan and US Deputy National Security Advisor Robert Gabriel.

Each Executive Board member will oversee a defined portfolio critical to Gaza's stabilisation and long-term success, including, but not limited to, governance capacity-building, regional relations, reconstruction, investment attraction, large-scale funding, and capital mobilisation, the White House said. It added that additional Executive Board and Gaza Executive Board members will be announced in the coming weeks. To establish security and a durable terror-free environment, Major General Jasper Jeffers, Commander of the US Special Operations Command Central, has been appointed Commander of the International Stabilisation Force (ISF). He will lead security operations, support comprehensive demilitarisation and enable the safe delivery of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials, the White House said.

The United States remains fully committed to supporting this transitional framework, working in close partnership with Israel, key Arab nations, and the international community to achieve the objectives of the Comprehensive Plan, it said. Trump has called on all parties to cooperate fully with the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), the Board of Peace, and the ISF to ensure swift implementation of the plan. The NCAG has been described as a vital step in implementing phase-II of Trump's comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict, a 20-point roadmap aimed at lasting peace, stability, reconstruction, and prosperity in the region.

According to the plan, if both sides agree, the war will immediately end. Israeli forces will withdraw to an agreed-upon line to prepare for the release of hostages, while all military operations, including aerial and artillery strikes, will be suspended. Battle lines will remain frozen until conditions are met for a complete staged withdrawal. The initiative also envisages a "Trump economic development plan to rebuild and revitalise Gaza by convening a panel of experts involved in developing modern miracle cities in the Middle East. As per the plan, investment proposals and development ideas from international groups will be considered to align security and governance frameworks, thereby attracting investment and generating jobs and opportunities.