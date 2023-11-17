India is proud to put voice of Global South on G20 agenda: PM Modi

The message from the second Voice of Global South summit is that the Global South wants its autonomy and is ready to take big responsibilities in world affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday.

He made the remarks at the concluding session of the second virtual summit of the developing countries that was hosted by India.

Talking about participation of leaders from around 130 countries in the summit, Modi said the message that came out from it is that the Global South is ready to take big responsibilities in global affairs and that it wants autonomy.

The message from Voice of Global South Summit is that Global South wants its voice in global governance, Modi said in Hindi.

He said India is proud to have the opportunity to put the voice of the Global South on the agenda of a forum like G20.

"I am confident that the priorities of the Global South will be taken forward and strengthened during Brazil's G20 presidency," he said.

Modi said India will keep working towards the cause of the Global South.