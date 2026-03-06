Home / World News / India rejects claims navy shared intel on Iranian warship sunk by US

The US sank the Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, triggering shard reaction from Iran

Iran warship
File Image Credit: AP
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2026 | 7:27 PM IST
Top government sources on Friday described as "baseless and preposterous" claims that the Indian Navy provided intelligence to the US on an Iranian frigate that was sunk by a US military submarine two days back.

There is no question of providing any input to the US on it and the claims are completely baseless, the sources said.

The US sank the Iranian warship off the coast of Sri Lanka on Wednesday, triggering shard reaction from Iran.

The Iranian frigate, IRIS Dena, was returning home after participating in the Milan multilateral naval exercise hosted by India. At least 87 Iranian sailors were killed in the attack, which marked a major escalation in the conflict between the US and Iran outside of the Persian Gulf.

First Published: Mar 06 2026 | 7:27 PM IST

