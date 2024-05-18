India urges students to stay indoors amid Kyrgyzstan violence; Key details

India and Pakistan on Saturday advised students in Bishkek "to stay indoors" amid reports of mob violence targeting international students erupted in Kyrgyzstan's capital city.

While the Embassy of India in Kyrgyzstan said the "situation is presently calm", Pakistan's mission said that a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek, where students from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan reside, have been attacked amid the violence.

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue. Our 24×7 contact number is 0555710041," the Indian Embassy in Bishkek, Kyrgyz Republic, said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The warning comes amid reports that a few hostels of medical universities in Bishkek, where students from India, Bangladesh and Pakistan are staying have been attacked amid the violence.

There are nearly 14,500 Indian and about 10,000 Pakistani students in the Central Asian nation currently.

What is the Bishkek mob violence about?

According to media reports, the violence appeared to stem from tensions over the presence of migrants in Kyrgyzstan, many from South Asia. Kaktus Media reported that Kyrgyzstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs is increasing monitoring and penalties for foreigners who violate immigration laws.

In an advisory posted on social media, Pakistan's Embassy in Bishkek informed that the matter escalated after videos of a fight between Kyrgyz and Egyptian students on May 13 went viral online on Friday.

The alleged altercation occurred at a hostel, sparking rumours on social media. On Friday, people began gathering to express dissatisfaction with what they perceived as lenient treatment of the foreigners involved.

However, police stated that three foreigners were detained on suspicion of hooliganism, according to AKIpress. The suspects appeared in a video, apologising for the fight and expressing their willingness to accept their punishment.

Jaishankar monitoring the Bishkek situation closely

Responding to the Indian embassy’s caution to Indian students, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar said, "Monitoring the welfare of Indian students in Bishkek. Situation is reportedly calm now. Strongly advise students to stay in regular touch with the Embassy."

Pakistan PM expresses ‘deep concern’

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has also expressed "deep concerns" over the situation in Bishkek, saying he has directed the country's envoy in Bishkek to "provide all necessary help and assistance" to the students.

“Deeply concerned over the situation of Pakistani students in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. I have directed Pakistan's Ambassador to provide all necessary help and assistance. My office is also in touch with the Embassy and constantly monitoring the situation,” Sharif said in a post on X.