Home / World News / India, Vietnam discuss opportunities to enhance bilateral naval cooperation

India, Vietnam discuss opportunities to enhance bilateral naval cooperation

Vietnam's General Phan Van Giang, who is officially on a visit to India from June 18 to 19, held bilateral talks with Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Monday

ANI Asia
India, Vietnam discuss opportunities to enhance bilateral naval cooperation

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 10:10 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rear Admiral Tran Thanh Nghiem, Commander of the Vietnam People's Navy, called on India's Naval Staff Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar and discussed the contemporary maritime environment and opportunities to enhance bilateral naval cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, a Spokesperson of the Indian Navy said, "VAdm Tran Thanh Nghiem, CinC, #VietnamPeoplesNavy (VPN) called on Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS on 19 Jun 23. Discussions held on contemporary #maritime environment & opportunities to enhance bilateral #NavalCooperation incl areas of capacity building, capability enhancement."

"Highlighting the strong relations between the two navies, CinC VPN acknowledged the significance of gifting of the indigenously-built in-service Missile Corvette INS Kirpan towards enhancing Vietnam's naval capabilities," it added.

Meanwhile, Vietnam's General Phan Van Giang, who is officially on a visit to India from June 18 to 19, held bilateral talks with Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Monday to further boost the defence cooperation between India and Vietnam.

Vietnam's minister will during his stay, also undertake a cultural visit to Agra.

Yesterday, General Phan Van Giang, Minister of National Defence of Vietnam laid a wreath at National War Memorial here.

Earlier, Giang called on the President of India Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday, said a press release by President's Secretariat on Monday.

Welcoming General Giang and his delegation to India, the President said that India and Vietnam share a rich history of civilizational and cultural linkages spanning over 2000 years.

She added that Vietnam is an important pillar of India's Act East Policy and a key partner of our Indo-Pacific Vision.

President Murmu noted that the India-Vietnam 'Comprehensive Strategic Partnership' has widened the range of bilateral collaboration including in defence and security cooperation, trade and investment relations, energy security, development cooperation, cultural and people-to-people relations.

She said that bilateral defence cooperation is one of the strongest elements of this partnership. She was happy to note that the India-Vietnam defence engagement spans a wide spectrum, including capacity building, industry cooperation, Peacekeeping, and joint exercises.

Also Read

Vietnam Airline to connect Mumbai with Ho Chi Minh City from May 20

PM Modi, Israeli PM Netanyahu discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call

Bengal, Vietnam have much to do to strengthen bilateral trade: Envoy

BCCI to sell digital, TV rights for bilateral series separately: Report

Netflix makes preparations to open Vietnam office after negotiating for yrs

Norway to provide $23 mn for nuclear safety in Ukraine amid war with Russia

UNSC needs better reps including countries like India: UNGA Chief

Ukraine says 8 settlements recaptured in southern region in past two weeks

Paris air show returns with jets and missiles in demand, says report

IMF working hard on global central bank digital currency platform

Topics :India-VietnamVietnamnavy

First Published: Jun 20 2023 | 2:58 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story