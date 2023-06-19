Home / World News / Paris air show returns with jets and missiles in demand, says report

Paris air show returns with jets and missiles in demand, says report

But they also face a challenge to meet that demand as suppliers struggle with rising costs, parts shortages and a scarcity of skilled labour in the wake of the pandemic

Reuters Paris
Paris air show returns with jets and missiles in demand, says report

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2023 | 6:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tim Hepher & Joanna Plucinska
The Paris Airshow opened on Monday with last-minute jet order negotiations and supply chain headaches competing for attention with rows of missiles, drones and futuristic transport.
 
The world’s largest air show, which alternates with Farnborough in Britain, is at Le Bourget for the first time in four years after the 2021 edition fell victim to the pandemic. French President Emmanuel Macron flew in to the packed aerospace bazaar and watched a flying demonstration including Airbus’s latest jet development, the A321XLR, and air power including the French Rafale fighter. The US F-35 fighter was due to fly later on Monday.
 
Belgium said it would apply to join as an observer the potential successor to the Rafale and multinational Eurofighter, the Franco-German-Spanish FCAS fighter project, despite differences between industrial partners over whether to expand the project.
The air show is taking place under the shadow of the conflict in Ukraine, with no Russian presence in the chalets and exhibition halls in contrast to the last event four years ago.
 
Some Ukrainian officials and aerospace firms were expected to be present at the show.
 
France’s Thales announced a contract from Indonesia for 13 long-range air surveillance radars. On the commercial side, planemakers arrived with growing demand expectations as airlines rush for capacity to meet demand and help reach industry goals of net zero emissions by 2050.
 
But they also face a challenge to meet that demand as suppliers struggle with rising costs, parts shortages and a scarcity of skilled labour in the wake of the pandemic.
 
Industry executives say as many as 2,000 jet orders are up for grabs worldwide in a resurgent commercial jet market, on top of those provisionally announced already, as airlines try to fill a void left by sharp falls in activity during the pandemic. Only a portion of these potential fresh deals will be ready in time for this week’s air show, which could see a mixture of new and repeat announcements, they said.
 
Airbus was set to confirm that Qantas is exercising options for nine more A220s, as announced by the airline this year.
“What matters is the year-end order book,” said Agency Partners Sash Tusa.
 
Airbus is also close to a potentially large order for narrow-body jets from Mexican low-cost carrier Viva Aerobus, industry sources said.
 
The number of planes being discussed was more than 100, they said, though by Monday some sources said the number in the final deal could settle closer to 60.
 
The Mexican carrier has long been a fierce battleground between Boeing and Airbus.


Also Read

Stealthy, speedy, precise: What are fifth-generation fighter jets?

One year since Tatas took over Air India, here's how the journey has been

North Korea fires ballistic missile days after US-South Korea joint drills

New gen ballistic missile 'Agni Prime' successfully flight-tested by DRDO

Twitter security headaches mount with data leak of over 230 mn users

IMF working hard on global central bank digital currency platform

Wheat rises in Paris as US drought may cut grain supply worldwide

PM Narendra Modi's upcoming US visit: India eyes WTO disputes resolution

WTO preparatory meet in Geneva to set stage for 'successful' MC13

UN rights chief Volker Turk seeks to set up presence in China and India

Topics :Paris Air Showprivate airlines

First Published: Jun 19 2023 | 6:54 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story