Indian-Americans donate more to Democrats than Republicans: Study

Indian-Americans overwhelmingly favour Democratic candidates, contributing nearly three times more to their campaigns than to Republicans, a new study shows.
The research, titled An Emerging Lobby: An Analysis of Campaign Contributions from Indian-Americans (19982022),was conducted by Karnav Popat and Vishnu Prakash of Ashoka University, along with Joyojeet Pal of the University of Michigan.
Study, released in September 2025, analysed two decades of political donations using Federal Election Commission data compiled by OpenSecrets.
During the 2020 presidential election cycle, Indian-Americans donated $46.6 million to Democratic candidates compared to $16.3 million to Republican candidates. In 2016, only 0.6 per cent of Indian-American contributions went to then-President Donald Trump's campaign.
The study found that Indian-Americans' contributions are concentrated in sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, and academia, enhancing their political visibility.
Indian-Americans now number over 4.9 million, with six elected to Congress in the 2024 elections.
While the study does not cover the 2024 cycle, it underscores the community's growing political engagement and consistent preference for Democratic candidates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app