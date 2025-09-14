Home / World News / Indian-Americans donate more to Democrats than Republicans: Study

Indian-Americans donate more to Democrats than Republicans: Study

During the 2020 presidential election cycle, Indian-Americans donated $46.6 million to Democratic candidates compared to $16.3 million to Republican candidates

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar
Indian-Americans' contributions are concentrated in sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, and academia.
Press Trust of India Houston
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2025 | 6:39 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian-Americans overwhelmingly favour Democratic candidates, contributing nearly three times more to their campaigns than to Republicans, a new study shows.

The research, titled An Emerging Lobby: An Analysis of Campaign Contributions from Indian-Americans (19982022),was conducted by Karnav Popat and Vishnu Prakash of Ashoka University, along with Joyojeet Pal of the University of Michigan.

Study, released in September 2025, analysed two decades of political donations using Federal Election Commission data compiled by OpenSecrets.

During the 2020 presidential election cycle, Indian-Americans donated $46.6 million to Democratic candidates compared to $16.3 million to Republican candidates. In 2016, only 0.6 per cent of Indian-American contributions went to then-President Donald Trump's campaign.

The study found that Indian-Americans' contributions are concentrated in sectors such as technology, finance, healthcare, and academia, enhancing their political visibility.

Indian-Americans now number over 4.9 million, with six elected to Congress in the 2024 elections.

While the study does not cover the 2024 cycle, it underscores the community's growing political engagement and consistent preference for Democratic candidates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Trump urges Nato to halt Russian oil imports, push tougher sanctions

Nepal to hold parliamentary elections on March 5: President's Office

Trump meets Qatari PM after Israeli strike in Doha raises regional concerns

'Unconstitutional': Nepal parties, lawyers slam Parliament dissolution

Ukraine steps up attacks on Russian refineries, targets exports with drones

Topics :Indian AmericansIndian AmericanUS politics

First Published: Sep 14 2025 | 6:39 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story