Indian-Americans donate more to Democrats than Republicans: Study

Indian-Americans overwhelmingly favour Democratic candidates, contributing nearly three times more to their campaigns than to Republicans, a new study shows.

The research, titled An Emerging Lobby: An Analysis of Campaign Contributions from Indian-Americans (19982022),was conducted by Karnav Popat and Vishnu Prakash of Ashoka University, along with Joyojeet Pal of the University of Michigan.

Study, released in September 2025, analysed two decades of political donations using Federal Election Commission data compiled by OpenSecrets.

During the 2020 presidential election cycle, Indian-Americans donated $46.6 million to Democratic candidates compared to $16.3 million to Republican candidates. In 2016, only 0.6 per cent of Indian-American contributions went to then-President Donald Trump's campaign.