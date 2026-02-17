Indian envoy, Russian Dy FM meet; discuss 'pressing' bilateral issues

Indian Ambassador Vinay Kumar on Tuesday met Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko and discussed "pressing" bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting came in the backdrop of Washington's claim that New Delhi has agreed to stop importing Russian crude oil.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said, "The sides discussed the schedule of upcoming political contacts, pressing bilateral and international issues, including the situation in the Asia-Pacific region." Following a recent phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and United States President Donald Trump, both sides announced a reduction of the US tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from 50 per cent.