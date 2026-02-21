Indian film nominees in spotlight ahead of BAFTA Awards in London

A quirky Manipuri comedy-drama "Boong" and a true crime documentary "The Perfect Neighbour" directed by Geeta Gandbhir, were in the spotlight at a first-of-its-kind South Asian celebration in London, ahead of the 2026 British Academy Film and Television Arts (BAFTAs).

"Boong", backed by Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment and directed by debutant Lakshmipriya Devi, is in the race for an award in the BAFTA Best Children's & Family Film category. An Indian American director Geeta Gandbhir is shortlisted for a Best Documentary BAFTA for her film "The Perfect Neighbour", also nominated for Best Documentary Feature at the Oscars next month.

"We are living in a time, particularly in the US, that is an incredibly alarming and dangerous time," said Gandbhir, during her address at the 'Celebrating South Asians' event at the BAFTA headquarters in London on Friday evening.

"It is wonderful to be here as Asians, as South Asians. I just want to remind everyone that it's a time for us to also join forces with other marginalised communities. "The person who gave me my first opportunity in film was the great Spike Lee... it was the black community in the US that actually opened the door for me, and I stand on their shoulders. We fight this fight... because what happens in the US has a ripple effect around the world. Terrible policies, terrible ideas spread... together we are strong," said the Emmy award-winning filmmaker. Representing "Boong" at the festive pre-awards gathering was the film's assistant director, Rahul Sharda, who expressed his team's excitement that a regional film from India was being recognised on the global stage.

"I love Bollywood, the singing-dancing films too, but India has so much to offer being so culturally diverse. It is great to know that there is a platform where even our regional cinema is being highlighted," said Sharda. The inaugural celebration ahead of the official BAFTA ceremony was designed as a dedicated space within the awards season to showcase the expanding international presence of South Asian storytelling and foster meaningful industry connections. The event was co-organised by Society O, a UK-based cultural platform dedicated to spotlighting South Asian achievements, and Product of Culture, a women-led strategy outlet amplifying underrepresented voices from the global South Asian diaspora.

"This awards BAFTA weekend represents a moment where global storytelling converges, and this year's nominations highlight the breadth and impact of South Asian creatives across the industry from internationally distributed documentaries and award-winning British shorts to groundbreaking regional cinema reaching new audiences worldwide," the co-organisers said in a joint statement. "By bringing together nominees, collaborators, and industry leaders, we aim to create a meaningful space that celebrates artistic excellence while strengthening the connections shaping the future of the screen industries," they added. Filmmakers Sukki Menon and Parvinder Shergill, behind Society O, and Archana Misra Jain and Monika Sharma Abbas from Product of Culture, believe convening nominees, filmmakers, executives and industry leaders at a pivotal moment in the global awards calendar would trigger greater success stories for the South Asian community worldwide.