Indian-origin Delta pilot arrested in US on child sex abuse charges

A 34-year-old pilot of Indian origin, Rustom Bhagwagar, was arrested by US authorities shortly after his Delta Airlines flight landed at San Francisco International Airport on the evening of 26 July. The arrest was carried out by the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from Homeland Security Investigations, according to a Press Trust of India report.

“At about 9:35 pm on Saturday, authorities, with the assistance of Homeland Security Investigations, boarded the plane to arrest him,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement issued Monday. His bail has been set at $5 million.

According to the sheriff’s office, an investigation into Bhagwagar began in April 2025 following a report of sex crimes against a child. Based on their findings, authorities secured a warrant for his arrest.

Facing serious charges Bhagwagar, a Florida resident and co-pilot for Delta Airlines, has been charged with five felony counts for sex acts with a child under 10 years of age. He was initially booked into the Martinez Detention Facility and is now being held at the West County Detention Facility in Contra Costa County, California. According to a report by KTVU.com, the alleged victim claims the abuse took place between the ages of six and eleven, during the time Bhagwagar was in a relationship with her mother. The girl also alleges that her mother was aware of the abuse and was present during some of the incidents.