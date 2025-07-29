Apple to close first retail store in China amid changing market conditions

By Mark Gurman

Apple Inc. is closing a retail store in China for the first time, marking a notable retreat in a market where the iPhone maker is striving to revive sales.

The company said on Monday that it will shut its Parkland Mall store in the Zhongshan District of Dalian City on Aug. 9, citing a changing landscape at the shopping complex. It has about 56 stores in the Greater China region, making up over 10 per cent of its footprint of more than 530 outlets globally.

“We’re always focused on providing an exceptional experience for all of our customers both online and at more than 50 Apple Store locations across Greater China,” the Cupertino, California-based company said in a statement. “Given the departure of several retailers at the Parkland Mall, we have made the decision to close our store there.”

China is grappling with deflationary pressures as consumption wanes and global tariffs hurt exports, a major engine of the world’s No. 2 economy. Retail sales growth has fallen short of forecasts, and home prices dropped at a faster pace in June. ALSO READ: Apple turns to Japan to ease China's rare-earth magnet supply squeeze The closing store is one of two locations in Dalian City. The other, a store at the Olympia 66 shopping complex, remains open. Employees at the site that’s closing will be given opportunities to work elsewhere, the company said. The two locations are roughly 10 minutes apart.

More broadly, Apple has been looking to stage a comeback in China. Sales in the country fell 2.3 per cent to $16 billion in the second quarter, which ended March 29. Analysts had predicted $16.8 billion. Apple is opening a new store at Uniwalk Qianhai in Shenzhen on Aug. 16. It’s also planning additional locations in Beijing and Shanghai over the next year, Bloomberg News has reported. It opened a store in the Anhui province in January. The company is also expanding soon with new stores in Detroit, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and India. A location in Osaka opened on July 26, and a major new flagship store debuted in Miami in January. The company also opened its first store in Malaysia last year.