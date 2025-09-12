Home / World News / Co-worker beheads Indian-origin motel manager in front of family in Texas

Co-worker beheads Indian-origin motel manager in front of family in Texas

Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, originally hailed from Karnataka and was residing in Dallas with his wife and son

On Wednesday morning, when Bob visited the motel with his family, he got into an argument with his co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez
New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 9:09 AM IST
A 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager was on Wednesday (local time) beheaded by his co-worker in front of his family in Texas following a dispute over a broken washing machine. The incident took place at the Downtown Suites motel in Dallas. According to the Dallas Police Department, the suspect has been arrested and charged with capital murder, news agency PTI reported.

How the incident unfolded

Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, also known as Bob, originally hailed from Karnataka and was residing in Dallas with his wife and son.
 
On Wednesday morning, when Bob visited the motel with his family, he got into an argument with his co-worker Yordanis Cobos-Martinez over a broken washing machine. The argument got heated after Bob asked another person to translate his orders instead of directly addressing Martinez, following which he picked up a nearby machete and brutally attacked Bob. 
 
According to PTI, Bob ran towards the reception, where his wife and son were waiting, to save himself. However, Martinez followed him and beheaded him in front of his family, despite their efforts to save Bob.
 
Bob is survived by his wife and a son.

Martinez had criminal history

According to the report, Martinez was previously arrested for threats and assault in Houston. He is being held without a bond. If convicted, he may face life imprisonment or even the death penalty.
 
The local Indian community came together to support Bob and his family by setting up a fundraiser to cover his funeral charges. The funeral has been scheduled for Saturday. The funds will also be used to cover the family's immediate living costs and his son's college education. 
 
 
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 9:09 AM IST

