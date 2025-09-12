'There will be no Palestinian state': Israeli PM a day after warning Qatar

A day after issuing a warning to Qatar for harbouring terrorists, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday (local time) said that "there will be no Palestinian state", Times of Israel reported.

Speaking at a signing ceremony for a major settlement project in the occupied West Bank, Netanyahu said, "We are going to fulfill our promise that there will be no Palestinian state; this place belongs to us", adding, "We will safeguard our heritage, our land and our security… We are going to double the city’s population."

Israel has long sought to develop the 12-square-kilometre E1 tract of land, but the plan has been stalled for years due to international opposition. The site lies between Jerusalem and the Israeli settlement of Maale Adumim, close to routes linking the northern and southern parts of Palestinian territory.

According to an AFP report, Netanyahu's announcement drew condemnation, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warning that the settlement would effectively split the West Bank in two and pose an “existential threat” to a contiguous Palestinian state. ALSO READ | Netanyahu killed hostage deal hopes with strike on Hamas in Doha: Qatar All Israeli settlements in the West Bank, occupied since 1967, are deemed illegal under international law, regardless of whether they have Israeli planning approval. Israel launches strikes in Doha On September 9, Israel launched strikes in Qatar to target Hamas' leadership in Doha and escalated the ongoing conflict further. It also risked upending the talks on a ceasefire and hostage release.

According to an Associated Press report, Qatar, which is a strong US ally and hosts thousands of American troops, condemned the strike as a "flagrant violation of all international laws and norms." ALSO READ | Israeli attack: PM Modi condemns violation of Qatar's sovereignty Justifying the strike in Doha, Netanyahu on Wednesday (local time) said that it is only following America's precedent after the September 11 terrorist attack. He added, "What did America do in the wake of September 11th? It promised to hunt down the terrorists who committed this heinous crime, wherever they may be. adding, “We did exactly what America did when it went after the al-Qaeda terrorists in Afghanistan, and after they went and killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan.”