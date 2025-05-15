Home / World News / Indian-origin techie among 3 killed in tragic climbing accident in US

Indian-origin techie among 3 killed in tragic climbing accident in US

The group noticed a storm coming and started to retreat when at some point during their descent, the team's anchor point failed and sent the group plunging 200 feet down

US flag, US, united states
Indian-origin techie Vishnu Irigireddy was among the three persons killed in a tragic climbing accident in Washington state's North Cascades Range of western North America. Photo: pexels
Press Trust of India New York
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 1:51 PM IST
Indian-origin techie Vishnu Irigireddy was among the three persons killed in a tragic climbing accident in Washington state's North Cascades Range of western North America.

Vishnu, 48, a resident of Seattle, was attempting to climb North Early Winters Spire area of the Cascades along with his three friends, Tim Nguyen, 63, Oleksander Martynenko, 36 and Anton Tselykh, 38, on Saturday when the accident happened, NBC News reported.

The group noticed a storm coming and started to retreat when at some point during their descent, the team's anchor point failed and sent the group plunging 200 feet down, Climbing website reported.

Tselykh, the sole surviving climber, miraculously survived the dangerous fall and drove 64 kilometres to inform the authorities about the accident that killed his three friends.

Vishnu's friends and family describe him as an experienced climber who found joy and purpose in nature.

Originally from India and a proud member of Seattle's vibrant tech and cultural community, Vishnu built a life that reflected his valuesintegrity, compassion, and a relentless pursuit of growth, a note by family and friends on remembr.com website said.

According to a notice for his cremation ceremony, to be held on Thursday, his friends and family would be making donations to two non-profits to honour Vishnu, who they said had developed an intense passion for mountaineering and climbing throughout his life. They also made an appeal to others to donate to those charitable organisations till May 22.

Vishnu was working as Vice President of Engineering at Fluke Corporation, a test equipment manufacturing company in the Greater Seattle Area.

His company described him as an extraordinary leader in a statement released after his death adding that his loss felt profoundly across the organisation.

Tselykh is currently in hospital and is being treated for internal bleeding and a traumatic brain injury.

North Early Winters Spire, a granite peak in the Liberty Bell group of the North Cascades, is popular among experienced climbers.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian-originUnited Stateswashington

First Published: May 15 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

