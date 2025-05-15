Hidden communication devices found in Chinese power inverters in US

US energy officials are re-evaluating security risks associated with Chinese-made devices that play an essential role in renewable energy infrastructure after discovering unexplained communication equipment within some components, according to a report by Reuters.

Security experts examining grid-connected equipment have discovered unauthorised communication devices that are not documented in product specifications inside some Chinese solar power inverters.

Undocumented components found in power inverters

Power inverters, predominantly manufactured in China and used globally to connect solar panels and wind turbines to power grids, as well as in batteries, heat pumps and EV chargers, are under scrutiny. While inverters are designed with remote access capabilities for updates and maintenance, utility companies typically implement firewalls to block direct communication with China.

Undocumented communication components, including cellular radios, have also been identified in batteries from several Chinese suppliers in the past nine months. The exact number of solar inverters and batteries examined remains unclear, according to the report by Reuters. These undisclosed components could potentially create backdoor communication channels that bypass firewalls remotely, with potentially devastating effects.

Mike Rogers, former director of the National Security Agency (NSA), stated that the Chinese could be hoping that the extensive use of inverters limits the options that the West has to deal with the security issue. "We know that China believes there is value in placing at least some elements of our core infrastructure at risk of destruction or disruption."

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in Washington criticised the broad use of national security as a justification to target China. "We oppose the generalisation of the concept of national security, distorting and smearing China's infrastructure achievements," the spokesperson said.

The US government has not publicly acknowledged the findings. The US Department of Energy (DOE) stated that it regularly evaluates risks linked to emerging technologies. "While this functionality may not have malicious intent, it is critical for those procuring to have a full understanding of the capabilities of the products received," a spokesperson said.

Reducing reliance on batteries from foreign sources

Amid rising US-China tensions, the US and other nations are re-evaluating China's involvement in critical infrastructure due to fears of possible security risks, according to two former government officials. In February, two US Senators introduced the Decoupling from Foreign Adversarial Battery Dependence Act, which would prohibit the Department of Homeland Security from buying batteries from certain Chinese companies starting in October 2027, citing national security risks. The bill, referred to the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs on 11 March, is not yet law and targets six Chinese firms — CATL, BYD, Envision Energy, EVE Energy, Hithium and Gotion High-tech — allegedly linked to the Chinese Communist Party.

Meanwhile, utilities are bracing for potential bans on Chinese inverter makers, with some, including Florida Power & Light, already seeking alternative suppliers.