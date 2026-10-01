Indian pilot Smit Machchhar stable after Flydubai flight cockpit attack

Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar is in stable condition and receiving treatment at a hospital in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia, after he was seriously injured while resisting an alleged attempt by his co-pilot to crash a Flydubai flight, Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Machchhar was stabbed in the cockpit of Flydubai flight FZ1073, which was travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv. The flight, carrying 174 people, including 27 children, later landed safely in Tabuk.

Pilot in stable condition

The embassy said Machchhar had been admitted to a hospital in Tabuk city and currently is receiving medical treatment. While a full update on his health was awaited, he was "reported to be in stable condition", it said.

The embassy and the Consulate General of India in Jeddah are in touch with Machchhar's family and Saudi authorities, and are following up on his condition. "We hope that he recovers from his injuries at the earliest. We are in touch with his family and assure them that we will continue to follow up on his health with Saudi authorities and extend all possible assistance for his well-being," the Indian mission said Co-pilot overpowered after cockpit attack According to PTI, the co-pilot, identified by Israeli officials as an Omani national, stabbed Machchhar before the aircraft made a sharp descent. The flight transmitted emergency signals and descended more than 17,000 feet from 34,000 feet before diverting to Prince Sultan Bin Abdel Aziz Airport in Tabuk.

Machchhar, despite being injured, managed to open the cockpit door, allowing passengers and crew to overpower the co-pilot. Two other Flydubai pilots who were travelling on the aircraft then helped land the plane in Tabuk, PTI reported. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu described Machchhar as a "true hero" and said his actions prevented a "catastrophic mid-air disaster". "My salute to the Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar for his extraordinary bravery," Netanyahu said, adding that Machchhar saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals. Israeli leaders praise Machchhar Israeli President Isaac Herzog also praised Machchhar. "To Captain Smith Machchhar - thank you from the bottom of my heart for the bravery, determination, and actions that saved many lives. I wish you a full recovery and strong health. The State of Israel extends immense gratitude to you," Herzog said in a post on X.