Indie filmmaker Jeff Baena, Aubrey Plaza's husband, found dead at LA home

Writer-director Jeff Baena, whose darkly comedic independent films included The Little Hours and who was married to his frequent creative collaborator Aubrey Plaza, has died. He was 47.

Baena was found dead on Friday morning at a Los Angeles home, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office.

The circumstances of his death remained unclear on Saturday, and the office said it was investigating and a full report would not be available until the case is closed.

Baena co-wrote David O. Russell's 2004 film Heart Huckabees and wrote and directed five of his own films, four of which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival.

He had been dating Plaza for three years before she starred in his 2014 directorial debut, the zombie comedy Life After Beth." His next film, 2016's Joshy, featured Thomas Middleditch as a man who gets together with friends months after his fiancee commits suicide.

The son of an attorney and teacher, Baena grew up in Miami and attended film school at New York University. He told podcaster Marc Maron in a 2017 interview that his interest in cinema was sparked after watching Stanley Kubrick's A Clockwork Orange and Federico Fellini's 8 1/2 as a child.

I was always drawn to left-of-centre things, he told Jim Alexander two years ago in an interview for the Reel Talker YouTube channel.

Baena said in the same interview that it was amazing to work with Plaza, who appeared in four of his five films. The 40-year-old actor and producer rose to fame playing April Ludgate on the television series Parks and Recreation and was nominated for an Emmy for her role on The White Lotus. The couple married in 2021.

The opportunities to create together, to do something creative where we're both fulfilled, it's like how rare is that? She's down and she's so talented, so I'm really lucky," Baena said.

A representative for Plaza said that in addition to Plaza, Baena is survived by his mother, Barbara Stern, stepfather Roger Stern, father Scott Baena, stepmother Michele Baena, brother Brad Baena and stepsiblings Bianca Gabay and Jed Fluxman.