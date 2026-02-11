Instagram head Mosseri to testify on app design's effect on young users

Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri is set to testify in a United States court on Wednesday over allegations that the platform’s design features contribute to compulsive use among children and young adults, news agency Reuters reported. The testimony forms part of a broader trial examining whether certain design choices on social media platforms harm youth mental health.

At the centre of the case is the “endless scroll” feature, a design that allows content to load continuously as a user moves down a page.

Critics argue that such features prolong usage and make disengagement difficult, particularly for younger users. The case is one of several lawsuits in the United States that examine whether social media platforms create environments that encourage excessive engagement among minors.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg is also expected to testify at a later stage, according to reports. What is the US lawsuit against Instagram about? The trial involves a woman who said she developed compulsive use of Instagram at a young age because of its design. According to court filings cited in reports, she argued that features such as continuous scrolling and algorithm-driven feeds kept her on the platform for extended periods and contributed to anxiety. The outcome of the case is expected to influence how social media companies respond to similar lawsuits in the US. Meta has rejected the allegations. A company spokesperson said the firm disagreed with the claims and would present evidence of its efforts to support young users.

The case is likely to examine internal company discussions and research on platform use among minors. Lawyers for the plaintiff have argued that internal material shows awareness of risks to younger users, while Meta’s legal team has said internal studies were aimed at improving safety and adding controls for users and parents. Why does the case matter for social media regulation? The testimony by Instagram’s head comes at a time when regulators, courts and governments are assessing how social media platforms design their products and how those designs affect younger users. The case may influence future litigation, platform policies and regulatory approaches in several countries.

The broader question under consideration is whether features designed to increase user engagement should be subject to stronger safeguards when minors are involved. How do design features drive engagement on social media? Medical and policy experts have increasingly focused on how engagement-driven features operate. The American Academy of Pediatrics has said design elements such as algorithmic recommendations, autoplay, intermittent rewards and social metrics can prolong use and make it harder for children to disengage from digital platforms. The academy noted that digital platforms often operate on business models based on data collection and advertising, which can prioritise engagement. It said such systems may also amplify harmful content for some users, particularly those already dealing with mental health issues.

The academy added that design approaches centred on child safety, privacy and age-appropriate content could mitigate risks. What is the global policy response on social media use by minors? The legal scrutiny in the United States comes as governments worldwide consider restrictions on social media use by minors. In December last year, Australia enacted a law that prohibits children under 16 from accessing social media platforms, making it the world’s first country to introduce such a sweeping, nationwide restriction. Several other countries, including Spain, Greece, Britain and France, are examining similar measures. These discussions centre on age verification, parental controls and limits on platform access for minors.

What is India’s stance on restricting social media access for children? In India, there is no nationwide ban on social media use by children, but the issue is under active discussion. A private member’s bill introduced in Parliament proposes a minimum age of 16 for social media access and suggests mandatory age verification systems. Several state governments have indicated interest in studying global models. Andhra Pradesh has said it is examining international approaches, while Goa has signalled it may explore age-based restrictions. The Economic Survey for 2025–26 has identified digital addiction as a public health concern and recommended that the government consider age-based limits and verification measures.