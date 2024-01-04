Home / World News / Int'l Court of Justice schedules public hearings on Gaza 'genocide'

Int'l Court of Justice schedules public hearings on Gaza 'genocide'

The hearings will be held at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague on January 11 and 12, the court announced on social media

Photo: Wikipedia
ANI Middle East

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 04 2024 | 11:12 PM IST
The International Court of Justice announced it has scheduled public hearings on legal proceedings initiated by South Africa against what Pretoria claims is Israeli "genocide" against the Palestinians in Gaza.

The hearings will be held at the ICJ headquarters in The Hague on January 11 and 12, the court announced on social media.

Israeli officials will appear before the court to contest the South African accusations. Israel has historically boycotted the ICJ saying it lacks jurisdiction and accusing the court of being politicised.

First Published: Jan 04 2024 | 11:12 PM IST

