Home / World News / Intel shares rise 4% on report of possible US government stake purchase

Intel shares rise 4% on report of possible US government stake purchase

Trump, who called the meeting "very interesting", has taken an unprecedented approach to interventions and deal-making with corporate America

Intel
Trump, who called the meeting "very interesting", has taken an unprecedented approach to interventions and deal-making with corporate America. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 8:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Intel shares rose 4 per cent on Friday on hopes of more financial aid for the turnaround of the struggling chipmaker after a report that the U.S. government may buy a stake.
 
The Bloomberg News report followed a meeting between CEO Lip-Bu Tan and President Donald Trump on Monday after Trump demanded the new Intel chief's resignation over his "highly conflicted" ties to Chinese firms. 
Trump, who called the meeting "very interesting", has taken an unprecedented approach to interventions and deal-making with corporate America. 
His administration had struck a deal with MP Materials that would make the Department of Defense the largest shareholder of the rare-earth producer. 
Federal backing could give Intel more time to revive its loss-making foundry business, analysts said, but it still faces a weak product roadmap and trouble attracting customers for new factories. 
Under the Biden administration, Intel had emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the 2022 CHIPS Act, as former CEO Pat Gelsinger laid out plans to build advanced factories. 
Tan, however, pared back such ambitions, slowing construction of new plants in Ohio. He plans to build factories based on demand for the services, which analysts have said could put him at odds with Trump's push to shore up American manufacturing. 
The report said a deal would help build out the Ohio plant, which has faced delays and was expected to be completed by 2030. 
It could be a "game-changer", said Matt Britzman, senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. But he warned "government support might help shore up confidence, but it doesn't fix the underlying competitiveness gap in advanced nodes." Intel lost its competitive edge years ago to Taiwan's TSMC . It has virtually no presence in the booming AI chips market dominated by Nvidia and is losing market share in PCs and datacenters to AMD. 
Its latest 18A manufacturing process is facing quality issues, Reuters has reported, as only a small share of chips produced are good enough for customers, while it remains partly dependent on TSMC to make Intel in-house designed chips. 
"Intel also needs capability; can the US government do anything to help here?" Bernstein analysts said. 
"Without a solid process roadmap the entire exercise would be economically equivalent to simply setting 10s of billions of dollars on fire."

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

What a possible Russia-Ukraine ceasefire could mean for global markets

Crude oil prices fall ahead of Trump-Putin meeting at Alaska summit

Donald Trump heads to 'high stakes' Alaska summit with Putin on Ukraine

Dow Jones scales record high on hopes of Fed rate cuts, trade deals

Indian community marks 79th I-Day with vibrant celebrations in London

Topics :IntelUS governmentsemiconductor

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 8:34 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story