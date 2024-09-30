Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Intensifying Typhoon Krathon forecast to hit Taiwan's populated west coast

Intensifying Typhoon Krathon forecast to hit Taiwan's populated west coast

The typhoon is expected to further intensify into the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane, packing powerful winds

Typhoon Goni
Representative Image: Taiwan issued a land warning on Monday ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Krathon. | AP/PTI
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 1:47 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Taiwan issued a land warning on Monday ahead of the arrival of Typhoon Krathon, which is expected to intensify and cross the island's densely populated west coast bringing torrential rain and strong winds.
 
Taiwan regularly gets hit by typhoons but they generally land along the mountainous and sparsely populated east coast facing the Pacific.
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Krathon, categorised as a medium strength typhoon, is forecast to hit the major port city of Kaohsiung early on Wednesday, then work its way across the centre of Taiwan heading northeast and cross out into the East China Sea, the Central Weather Administration (CWA) said.
 
The typhoon is expected to further intensify into the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane, packing powerful winds of more than 220 kph (125 mph) near its centre, according to Tropical Storm Risk.
 
"The impact is getting bigger and bigger," said Gene Huang, forecaster at the CWA, pointing to threats to Taiwan's southwest and adding it was "rare" for such a powerful typhoon to make a direct hit to the island's western plains.
 
Huang warned residents there to be prepared for extreme winds of more than 150 kmh (93 mph).

More From This Section

Kishida's legacy: Scandals at home, global respect for security, diplomacy

Chinese scientists reverse type 1 diabetes with cell transplant: Report

How Mars lost its water: Study links atmosphere change to methane formation

Russia's Dy PM Novak sees oil price stability despite Mideast turmoil

Where to watch as JD Vance, Tim Walz meet for vice presidential debate

Taiwan authorities said more than 1,000 rubber boats and 2,200 soldiers were on standby across Taiwan, including on the eastern coast where up to 1.3 metres (four feet) of rain was expected in the coming days.
 
Boats to Taiwan's outlying islands have already been cancelled and some domestic flights have been disrupted.
 
The rail line connecting southern Taiwan to the east coast stopped running mid-afternoon Monday, though other services including the north-south high speed railway were operating as normal, the transport ministry said.
 
It added that international flights were not yet impacted.
 
In July, Typhoon Gaemi killed at least 11 people in Taiwan.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Powerful typhoon lash northernmost islands of Philippines, schools shut

Myanmar's toll from Yagi rises past 200 with tallying hindered by civil war

Two dead in China as Typhoon Bebinca downgraded to tropical storm

'Operation Sadbhav': India sends aid to typhoon-hit Myanmar, Vietnam, Laos

Typhoon Bebinca makes landfall in Shanghai; largest to hit city in 75 years

Topics :TyphoonTaiwanNatural Disastersheavy rains

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 1:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story