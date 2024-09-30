Business Standard
Home / World News / Powerful typhoon lash northernmost islands of Philippines, schools shut

Powerful typhoon lash northernmost islands of Philippines, schools shut

The slow-moving Krathon was blowing westward and could strengthen into a super typhoon

Typhoon Yagi, Typhoon, Vietnam Typhoon

Representative Image: In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones in the world. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Manila
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A powerful typhoon was lashing the northernmost islands of the Philippines on Monday, prompting officials to evacuate villagers, shut down schools and inter-island ferries and warn of "potentially very destructive" damage to coastal villages.

Typhoon Krathon was last tracked over the coastal waters of Balintang island off the provinces of Cagayan and Batanes with sustained winds of up to 175 kilometres per hour and gusts of up to 215 kilometres per hour, according to government forecasters.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The slow-moving Krathon was blowing westward and could strengthen into a super typhoon when it veers northeastward on Tuesday toward Taiwan, they said.

 

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

The weather agency warned of "moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge" in the next 48 hours in the coastal villages of Batanes, the nearby Babuyan islands and Cagayan province and said fierce winds could rip off roofs, topple trees, damage farmlands and whip up high waves.

"The situation is potentially very destructive to the community," it said.

More From This Section

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Harris trolls Trump at LA fundraiser, says her crowds 'are pretty big'

Shigeru Ishiba, Shigeru, Ishiba

Japan's incoming PM Shigeru Ishiba fills posts after close leadership race

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu adds rival Saar to Cabinet, strengthens his hold on office

Akio Toyoda, Toyota Chairman

Opposition to Toyota's Chairman Akio Toyoda spreads among big shareholders

Volvo

Volvo leads 50 companies urging EU to stick to combustion-engine ban

Hundreds of villagers were evacuated away from the coast and flood-prone communities in Cagayan province, where power outages were reported. Classes in all levels were suspended on Monday in several northern provinces as a precaution, officials said.

Sea voyages were also halted in northern towns and provinces being battered or threatened by the typhoon, locally called Julian, officials said.

About 20 storms and typhoons batter the Philippines each year. The archipelago also lies in the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the southeast Asian nation one of the world's most disaster-prone.

In 2013, Typhoon Haiyan, one of the strongest recorded tropical cyclones in the world, left more than 7,300 people dead or missing, flattened entire villages, swept ships inland and displaced more than five million in the central Philippines.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

OTT

Tata Play expands OTT reach to Philippines through tie-up with Cignal TV

China-Philippines, China Philippines flag

US missile system will remain in Philippines despite China's alarm

Information technology major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday termed the tax demand notices received by several of its employees a “discrepancy,” and the tax department will be reprocessing the returns.

TCS signs deal with McDonald's Philippines to digitise ops at 760 outlets

Flood, Philippine Flood

Fierce storm blows out of northern Philippines leaving 14 people dead

Flood, Philippine Flood

Storm sets off floods, landslides in Philippines, leaving at least 9 dead

Topics : Philippines Typhoon Natural Disasters

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPOSBI NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon