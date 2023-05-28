Home / World News / Intercepted call reveals plot by Imran's party to stage fake raid: Minister

Intercepted call reveals plot by Imran's party to stage fake raid: Minister

The country's agencies intercepted a conversation revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the PTI leader's house and a staged rape, the interior minister claimed

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Intercepted call reveals plot by Imran's party to stage fake raid: Minister

1 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 3:36 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan's Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has claimed that the intelligence agencies have intercepted a conversation indicating that Imran Khan's party was hatching a plot to defame law enforcement authorities.

Addressing a hastily staged press conference on Saturday night, Sanaullah alleged that the objective of the move was to falsely implicate the law-enforcement agencies in the crime and subsequently raise the issue at the international level.

The country's agencies intercepted a conversation revealing disturbing plots and planned actions, including a raid on the PTI leader's house and a staged rape, the interior minister claimed.

Sanaullah, however, did not provide proof to substantiate his claims.

Also Read

Imran Khan's party claims police raided PTI leader Usman Dar's residence

Pakistan deploys troops to halt unrest from ex-PM Imran Khan's arrest

Imran Khan's party to contest bypolls in all 33 vacant parliamentary seats

New audio leak surfaces allegedly of Imran asking PTI leader to approach SC

Pakistan President Alvi holds hours-long meeting with PTI chief Imran Khan

Global EV market reaches 11 million units in 2022, China's BYD leads

China's domestically built passenger plane successfully makes maiden flight

Imran Khan's party faces most difficult phase in 27 yrs of existence

S Korean arrested for opening emergency exit door, to face 10 yrs in prison

Taiwan tracks Chinese military aircraft, naval ships around the nation

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: May 28 2023 | 5:19 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story