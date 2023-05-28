Home / World News / Taiwan tracks Chinese military aircraft, naval ships around the nation

Taiwan tracks Chinese military aircraft, naval ships around the nation

Taiwan tracked eight Chinese military aircraft and 11 naval ships around the country between 6 am on Saturday (May 27) and 6 am on Sunday (May 28), Taiwan News reported.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that out of the eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, four crossed the Taiwan Strait median line in the northeast sector of the country's air defence identification zone (ADIZ).

The aircraft included two Sukhoi Su-30 combat jets and two Chengdu J-10 jet fighters, MND said.

One Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare jet was also observed in Taiwan's ADIZ's southwest corner, according to Taiwan News.

Taiwan responded by dispatching planes, naval ships, and land-based missiles to monitor PLA activity. Beijing has sent 304 military aircraft and 131 naval vessels around Taiwan so far this month.

China has intensified its use of grey zone tactics since September 2020 by gradually increasing the number of military aircraft and naval ships patrolling around Taiwan.

