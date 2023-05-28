Home / World News / S Korean arrested for opening emergency exit door, to face 10 yrs in prison

S Korean arrested for opening emergency exit door, to face 10 yrs in prison

A man who opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea was formally arrested Sunday and faces up to 10 years in prison on a charge of violating the aviation security law

AP Seoul (S Korea)
S Korean arrested for opening emergency exit door, to face 10 yrs in prison

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 3:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A man who opened an emergency exit door during a flight in South Korea was formally arrested Sunday and faces up to 10 years in prison on a charge of violating the aviation security law, officials said.

During a preliminary questioning, the 33-year-old told investigators that he felt suffocated and tried to get off the plane quickly, according to police.

Twelve people were slightly injured on Friday after he opened the door of the Asiana Airlines Airbus A321-200, causing air to blast inside the cabin.

The plane was preparing to land in Daegu on an hour-long flight from the southern island of Jeju.

On Sunday, a district court in Daegu approved a warrant to formally arrest the man. Police earlier sought the arrest warrant, citing the graveness of the crime and a possibility the man may flee, according to Daegu police.

Daegu police said they have up to 20 days to investigate the man before determining whether to send him to prosecutors for a possible indictment.

If convicted, he faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison for breaching the aviation security law that bars passengers from handling entry doors, emergency exit doors and other equipment on board, according to the Transport Ministry.

Daegu police said the man, surnamed Lee, told them that he was under stress after losing a job recently and that he wanted to get out of the plane soon because he was feeling suffocated just before landing.

The plane was carrying 200 people, 194 of them passengers including teenage athletes on their way to a track and field competition.

The man pulled the door open when the plane was reaching the Daegu airport at an altitude of 700 feet (213 metres), according to the Transport Ministry.

The people who were taken to hospitals were mainly treated for minor problems such as breathing difficulties.

Also Read

North Korea fires unspecified ballistic missile into East Sea: South Korea

Fine or imprisonment: What happens if you open emergency door of a flight?

S Korea, US to hold simulated drill to prevent North Korea's use of nukes

North Korea confirms ICBM test, warns of more powerful steps against rivals

North Korea military orders new artillery firing over South Korea drills

Taiwan tracks Chinese military aircraft, naval ships around the nation

Russia launches largest drone attack on Ukrainian capital before Kyiv Day

China PC market suffers 24% decline YoY, shipping only 8.9 mn units

NASA, Boeing one step closer to joint Starliner crewed flight to ISS

China's first domestically built plane successfully makes commercial flight

Topics :South KoreaplaneflightArrest

First Published: May 28 2023 | 4:16 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story