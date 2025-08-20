Earthquake of magnitude 3.7 strikes Pakistan, no casualties reported

An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 struck Pakistan in the early hours of Wednesday, a statement by the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the statement, the earthquake took place at a depth of 170km.

In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.7, On: 20/08/2025 02:38:23 IST, Lat: 29.86 N, Long: 71.09 E, Depth: 170 Km, Location: Pakistan."

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake of magnitude 5.2 jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi, and several parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Seismic Network of the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a statement quoted by Dawn.

According to the statement, the quake was felt in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, KP's Peshawar, Swat, Chitral, and Abbottabad.

The PMD's press release said that the earthquake originated at 10:20 am (local time). Its epicentre was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan, at a depth of 190km. As per Dawn, Punjab's Provincial Disaster Management Authority reported that the earthquake was also felt in the province's divisions of Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Lahore, Multan, Sahiwal and Sargodha. No casualties have been reported so far, and according to KP's Rescue 1122 spokesperson Bilal Faizi, an emergency has not yet been declared, Dawn reported. Pakistan falls on three major tectonic plates -- the Arabian, Euro-Asian and Indian -- which create five seismic zones under the country. The intersection of multiple fault lines means that tectonic movements remain a frequent occurrence in the region.