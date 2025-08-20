US mulls equity stakes in Micron, Samsung, TSMC after Intel deal talks

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is reportedly exploring a plan for the Trump administration to secure equity stakes in chip manufacturing companies, including Micron, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), and Samsung.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday that Lutnick was working on a deal with Intel for a government stake. “The President wants to put America’s needs first, both from a national security and economic perspective, and it’s a creative idea that has never been done before,” she said.
Lutnick told CNBC earlier that the government does not want to direct Intel’s operations, but described the move as an unprecedented step that would give Washington greater influence over strategic firms.
National security parallels
Washington has taken company stakes in past crises to inject cash and boost confidence. Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump approved Nippon Steel’s takeover of US Steel after negotiating a “golden share” that allows the White House to block production cuts, outsourcing, or plant closures.
Reuters reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is also involved in CHIPS Act discussions, though Lutnick is leading the process. The $52.7 billion programme, officially known as the CHIPS and Science Act, is overseen by the Commerce Department.
Subsidies already flowing
In 2024, the US Commerce Department approved subsidy packages worth $6.2 billion for Micron, $6.6 billion for TSMC, and $4.75 billion for Samsung to expand semiconductor production in the US. Micron is the second-largest recipient of CHIPS Act funds after Intel.
Political backing
The equity-stake idea is being driven by Lutnick and has found support from Donald Trump, Reuters reported. The move marks a sharp shift in how the US government seeks to protect its economic and national security interests in the semiconductor sector.
