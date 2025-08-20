US mulls equity stakes in Micron, Samsung, TSMC after Intel deal talks

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick is reportedly exploring a plan for the Trump administration to secure equity stakes in chip manufacturing companies, including Micron, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), and Samsung.

According to a report by Reuters, the US government is considering stakes in firms that receive CHIPS Act fundin g to build factories in the country. This follows Washington’s ongoing talks to take a 10 per cent stake in Intel in exchange for cash grants.

White House backs Intel model

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed on Tuesday that Lutnick was working on a deal with Intel for a government stake. "The President wants to put America's needs first, both from a national security and economic perspective, and it's a creative idea that has never been done before," she said.

Lutnick told CNBC earlier that the government does not want to direct Intel's operations, but described the move as an unprecedented step that would give Washington greater influence over strategic firms. National security parallels Washington has taken company stakes in past crises to inject cash and boost confidence. Earlier this year, US President Donald Trump approved Nippon Steel's takeover of US Steel after negotiating a "golden share" that allows the White House to block production cuts, outsourcing, or plant closures. Reuters reported that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is also involved in CHIPS Act discussions, though Lutnick is leading the process. The $52.7 billion programme, officially known as the CHIPS and Science Act, is overseen by the Commerce Department.