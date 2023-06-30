International Asteroid Day 2023: History, significance, and facts to know

World Asteroid Day 2023: History The United Nations General Assembly declared June 30 as International Asteroid Day by passing a resolution in December 2016. The date has its own significance as it is also the anniversary of the Tunguska asteroid’s impact over Siberia on June 30, 1908.
World Asteroid Day 2023: Significance
World Asteroid Day 2023: Asteroids Facts
- Asteroids have different shapes and sizes, which teaches about the formation of the solar system.
- Ceres was the first asteroid to be discovered by Giuseppe Piazzi in 1801.
- An asteroid impact around 65 million years ago triggered a chain of events resulting in the extinction of dinosaurs on earth.
- Most asteroids are found orbiting in the asteroid belt, which is a series of rings located between the orbits of Mars and Jupiter.
- Some orbits are blown-out comets. When the ice was gone, the remaining were rocky materials.