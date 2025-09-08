Home / World News / International Literacy Day 2025: History, significance, and more details

International Literacy Day 2025: History, significance, and more details

From global challenges to local progress, International Literacy Day 2025 underscores the power of literacy in advancing human rights and equality

International Literacy Day 2025
International Literacy Day 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 10:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Literacy is a fundamental human right that unlocks other rights, freedoms, and the ability to participate as global citizens. Today, September 8, 2025, the world marks International Literacy Day (ILD). However, despite progress, UNESCO estimates that at least 739 million people and children worldwide were still illiterate by 2024. 
 
As per the 2011 census, India's literacy rate was 65.46 per cent for women and 74.04 per cent to 82.14 percent for men. Kerala had the highest percentage of literacy, at 93.91 percent. Lakshadweep (92.28 per cent) and Mizoram (91.58 per cent) are next in line after Kerala. Bihar has the lowest literacy rate in India, at 63.82 percent. Arunachal Pradesh (66.95 per cent) and Rajasthan (67.06 per cent) come before Bihar.

International Literacy Day 2025 Theme 

The theme of the day has been formally announced by UNESCO as "Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era" for this year. In a time dominated by technology and artificial intelligence, it emphasizes how literacy can empower communities and close digital barriers.

What is the history of the International Literacy Day?

Recognising the power of literacy to shape a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world, UNESCO declared International Literacy Day at its 14th General Conference on 26 October 1966. Over half of the world's population was illiterate at the time, and literacy was seen as one of the biggest barriers to social mobility and growth. The observance has been marked globally every year since 1967.
 
The day has developed over almost 60 years into a forum for assessing advancement, addressing issues, and advocating for international action. Since then, there has been a significant improvement in literacy rates; currently, more than 86 per cent of people worldwide are literate. However, millions of people still lack access to basic literacy, particularly women and marginalized communities.

Significance of the International Literacy Day

Beyond simply being able to read and write, literacy is essential for social advancement, equality, and access to opportunities. Better health results, economic growth, and stronger democracies are all correlated with an educated citizenry. To promote education, governments, non-governmental organizations, schools, and international organizations hold seminars, literacy drives, community reading events, and campaigns on this day.
 
The day also serves as a reminder of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) of the UN, which calls for universal access to inclusive and equitable education by 2030. Additionally, special recognition is granted to organizations and people who significantly promote reading. 
 
In addition to being a celebration, International Literacy Day 2025 serves as a call to action, encouraging everyone to strive for a society in which education, knowledge, and words have the capacity to influence one's own destiny.

Why is Literacy Day important for India?

Promoting literacy among individuals is the goal of International Literacy Day. By 2047, when it will celebrate its 100th Independence Day, India hopes to have reached the level of a developed nation, as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi. 
 
Because it seeks to raise awareness of the value of education, International Literacy Day is therefore essential for India. It should be mentioned that the Constitution of India states that a person is literate if they can read and write in any language with understanding. Only 12% of Indians were literate when the nation attained independence on August 15, 1947. 
 
However, according to data from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) website, the literacy rate was 18.33 per cent in 1951, following the government's first nationwide census. According to data from the PIB, the literacy rate for males was 27.16 per cent, while the rate for females was 8.86 per cent, with a difference of 18.30 percent.
 

 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Empowering women could be Pak's key to recovery after devastating floods

China boosts LNG imports from Russia, testing Trump's sanctions resolve

Google pushes its AI chips into rival data centres, challenging Nvidia

Trump hints he's ready to impose second phase of sanctions against Russia

Taiwan's Pacific influence dwindles as China gains ground in island nations

Topics :digitally literateData literacy in IndiaLiteracy in IndiaInternational Literacy Dayliteracy

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story