International Literacy Day 2025: History, significance, and more details

Literacy is a fundamental human right that unlocks other rights, freedoms, and the ability to participate as global citizens. Today, September 8, 2025, the world marks International Literacy Day (ILD). However, despite progress, UNESCO estimates that at least 739 million people and children worldwide were still illiterate by 2024.

As per the 2011 census, India's literacy rate was 65.46 per cent for women and 74.04 per cent to 82.14 percent for men. Kerala had the highest percentage of literacy, at 93.91 percent. Lakshadweep (92.28 per cent) and Mizoram (91.58 per cent) are next in line after Kerala. Bihar has the lowest literacy rate in India, at 63.82 percent. Arunachal Pradesh (66.95 per cent) and Rajasthan (67.06 per cent) come before Bihar.

International Literacy Day 2025 Theme

The theme of the day has been formally announced by UNESCO as "Promoting Literacy in the Digital Era" for this year. In a time dominated by technology and artificial intelligence, it emphasizes how literacy can empower communities and close digital barriers.

What is the history of the International Literacy Day?

Recognising the power of literacy to shape a more just, peaceful, and sustainable world, UNESCO declared International Literacy Day at its 14th General Conference on 26 October 1966. Over half of the world's population was illiterate at the time, and literacy was seen as one of the biggest barriers to social mobility and growth. The observance has been marked globally every year since 1967.

The day has developed over almost 60 years into a forum for assessing advancement, addressing issues, and advocating for international action. Since then, there has been a significant improvement in literacy rates; currently, more than 86 per cent of people worldwide are literate. However, millions of people still lack access to basic literacy, particularly women and marginalized communities.

Significance of the International Literacy Day

Beyond simply being able to read and write, literacy is essential for social advancement, equality, and access to opportunities. Better health results, economic growth, and stronger democracies are all correlated with an educated citizenry. To promote education, governments, non-governmental organizations, schools, and international organizations hold seminars, literacy drives, community reading events, and campaigns on this day.

The day also serves as a reminder of Sustainable Development Goal 4 (Quality Education) of the UN, which calls for universal access to inclusive and equitable education by 2030. Additionally, special recognition is granted to organizations and people who significantly promote reading.

In addition to being a celebration, International Literacy Day 2025 serves as a call to action, encouraging everyone to strive for a society in which education, knowledge, and words have the capacity to influence one's own destiny.

Why is Literacy Day important for India?

Promoting literacy among individuals is the goal of International Literacy Day. By 2047, when it will celebrate its 100th Independence Day, India hopes to have reached the level of a developed nation, as envisioned by PM Narendra Modi.

Because it seeks to raise awareness of the value of education, International Literacy Day is therefore essential for India. It should be mentioned that the Constitution of India states that a person is literate if they can read and write in any language with understanding. Only 12% of Indians were literate when the nation attained independence on August 15, 1947.

However, according to data from the Press Information Bureau (PIB) website, the literacy rate was 18.33 per cent in 1951, following the government's first nationwide census. According to data from the PIB, the literacy rate for males was 27.16 per cent, while the rate for females was 8.86 per cent, with a difference of 18.30 percent.