Datanomics: Internet blocks rare in Nepal, not sole cause of Gen Z unrest

Globally, internet shutdowns have risen in the past decade, rising to 296 in 2024. India topped the list from 2016 to 2023

However, India has never blacked out access on a national scale and has only used the tool to deal with emergent situations locally.
Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2025 | 11:53 PM IST
The recent ‘Gen Z protests’ in Nepal were triggered by the government’s decision to block social media platforms. But the ban itself was not the only cause of unrest — Nepal has only restricted net access twice between 2016 and 2024. Other issues had been building up in the Himalayan country: Unemployment, inflation, and a deep frustration with political instability. However, internet shutdowns and clamps on social media have regularly been used by regimes across the world in various capacities.
 
Internet shutdowns globally
 
Globally, internet shutdowns have risen in the past decade, rising to 296 in 2024. India topped the list from 2016 to 2023. In 2024, Myanmar had the most shutdowns. However, India has never blacked out access on a national scale and has only used the tool to deal with emergent situations locally.  
 
Shutdowns in Nepal over the years
 
In stark contrast to global patterns, Nepal has no long history of internet shutdowns or social media bans. Between 2016 and 2022, there were zero recorded shutdowns and the first disruption came only in 2023. 
This absence of precedent is significant — the restrictions did not align with Nepal’s political history, which is why the ban alone cannot explain the uprising.  
 
Social media platform blocks in 2024
 
Among platforms, X was the most frequently blocked in 2024, with 24 instances across 14 countries. Its dominance reflects the platform’s role as the primary site for real-time news dissemination and political mobilisation. Facebook and WhatsApp followed closely, reflecting their mass usage.  
 

First Published: Sep 12 2025 | 11:53 PM IST

