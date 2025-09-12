Datanomics: Internet blocks rare in Nepal, not sole cause of Gen Z unrest

The recent ‘Gen Z protests’ in Nepal were triggered by the government’s decision to block social media platforms. But the ban itself was not the only cause of unrest — Nepal has only restricted net access twice between 2016 and 2024. Other issues had been building up in the Himalayan country: Unemployment, inflation, and a deep frustration with political instability. However, internet shutdowns and clamps on social media have regularly been used by regimes across the world in various capacities.

Internet shutdowns globally

Globally, internet shutdowns have risen in the past decade, rising to 296 in 2024. India topped the list from 2016 to 2023. In 2024, Myanmar had the most shutdowns. However, India has never blacked out access on a national scale and has only used the tool to deal with emergent situations locally.