iPhone manufacturer's market value dwarfs not just companies, but nations

Apple's m-cap is nearly 15 times greater than that of RIL's which is around Rs 17.5 trillion

Sameer MulgaonkarSamie Modak
Photo: Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2023 | 12:35 AM IST
7th

With a market capitalisation (m-cap) of $3.03 trillion, the technology giant would have ranked 7th if it was a country. Currently, there are only three countries in the $3-trn market-cap club—India ($3.5 trn), France ($3.3 trn), and the United Kingdom ($3.02 trn). 

The smartphone giant sits ahead of the UK ($3.02 trn) and Saudi Arabia ($2.9 trn)

$100 bn

Net profit clocked by Apple in 2022, on an income of $394 billion, makes it America’s most-profitable company. For comp–arison, the net profit of India’s most profitable firm—Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)—is less than a 10th of Apple at $8 billion

74%

Apple’s profit as a percentage of India Inc's profit pool. In FY23, top 500 Indian firms generated a cumulative profit of  $135 billion. The total revenue of the 500 firms in FY23 stood at $1.66 trillion. On the other hand, Apple’s revenues were less than a fourth of that at $394 billion

$24 billion

is the cash on Apple’s books. That’s a fifth of the combined cash balance of India’s top 500 firms that stood at $122 billion at the end of FY23

15x: Apple’s m-cap is nearly 15 times greater than that of RIL’s which is around Rs 17.5 trillion

Data source: Bloomberg, Capitaline


Topics :Apple

First Published: Jul 06 2023 | 12:35 AM IST

