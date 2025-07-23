Home / World News / Iran agrees to visit by team from UN nuclear watchdog in coming weeks

Iran agrees to visit by team from UN nuclear watchdog in coming weeks

The delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites, said Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister

Iran, Iran flag
Diplomats have in particular raised concerns about the fate of some 400 kg of highly enriched uranium stocks, which Iran has not updated the IAEA on. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters UNITED NATIONS
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 10:48 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Iran has agreed to allow a technical team from the UN nuclear watchdog to visit in the coming weeks to discuss relations between the International Atomic Energy Agency and Tehran, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi said on Wednesday. 
"The delegation will come to Iran to discuss the modality, not to go to the (nuclear) sites," he told reporters during a visit to New York for meetings at the United Nations. 
The IAEA had no specific comment on his remarks, but said IAEA chief Rafael Grossi was "actively engaging with all parties involved in the Iran nuclear issue." The IAEA has said it is essential for it to be able to resume inspections in Iran following air strikes by Israel and the U.S. last month that aimed to destroy the country's nuclear programme in a bid to stop Tehran building a nuclear weapon. 
Tehran denies seeking a nuclear weapon and says its nuclear programme is solely meant for civilian purposes. 
"Our Atomic Energy Organization is assessing, actually, the damages to the nuclear installations, and we are waiting to receive their report. In this regard, it's a very dangerous work. We do not know what has happened there ... because of the risks of the radiation," Gharibabadi said. 
Diplomats have in particular raised concerns about the fate of some 400 kg of highly enriched uranium stocks, which Iran has not updated the IAEA on. 
Gharibabadi said the IAEA has not officially asked about the fate of those stocks and that Tehran "cannot say anything now because we do not have any valid and credible report from (Iran's) Atomic Energy Organisation." 
Any negotiations over Iran's future nuclear programme will require its cooperation with the IAEA, which angered Iran in June by declaring on the eve of the Israeli strikes that Tehran was violating non-proliferation treaty commitments. 
Gharibabadi said he would travel to Istanbul to meet with Britain, France and Germany on Friday. They, along with China and Russia, are the remaining parties to a 2015 nuclear deal that the U.S. quit in 2018. Under the deal, sanctions on Iran were eased in return for restrictions on its nuclear programme. 
Separately, Tehran and Washington have this year held five rounds of nuclear talks mediated by Oman. Gharibabadi said these are focused on negotiating transparency measures by Iran with regard to its nuclear program and the lifting of US sanctions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Wall Street rises on US-Japan trade deal, hopes for more tariff talks

European Union readies €100 bn no-deal plan to match US 30% tariff

Air India crash: DNA tests reveal UK victims' bodies were misidentified

Japan bets on ultrathin solar panels to drive next phase of clean energy

Trump announces Asia trade deals, offers relief to some, others await

Topics :Iran nuclear agreementUnited NationsUnited States

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story