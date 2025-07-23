Home / World News / Wall Street rises on US-Japan trade deal, hopes for more tariff talks

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 gained 20.11 points, or 0.31per cent, to 6,329.73 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 39.71 points, or 0.19per cent, to 20,932.40

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.38 points, or 0.48per cent, to 44,717.82, closing in on its all-time high. | Photo: Bloomberg
Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 8:41 PM IST
Wall Street climbed on Wednesday after President Donald Trump secured a trade deal with Japan, sparking optimism for a flurry of new agreements as the August 1 deadline looms. 
The pact will slash tariffs on the Japanese auto sector to 15per cent from 27.5per cent, with duties on other goods also dropping to 15per cent from 25per cent. 
At 9:41 a.m. ET, the S&P 500 gained 20.11 points, or 0.31per cent, to 6,329.73 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 39.71 points, or 0.19per cent, to 20,932.40. 
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 215.38 points, or 0.48per cent, to 44,717.82, closing in on its all-time high. 
Meanwhile, Wall Street's "fear gauge," the CBOE Volatility Index, dipped to its lowest level in nearly two weeks. 
As US and EU officials head into crucial trade talks, hopes are high for a breakthrough agreement. However, the European Commission signaled it's ready to play hardball , preparing to seek approval for 93 billion euros ($109 billion) in counter-tariffs on American goods. 
"The United States has been working very hard on trying to get a lot of trade deals in time before the August 1st deadline, and it seems like they're starting to get some momentum. So I do think this is a very positive sign," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Northlight Asset Management. 
Investors are now laser-focused on earnings from the "Magnificent Seven" â€” the market's star performers who have powered stocks to record highs. 
Tesla and Alphabet are set to report after the bell on Wednesday. With AI optimism running high and valuations stretched, expectations for these tech giants are sky-high, leaving little margin for disappointment. 
In earnings-focused moves, GE Vernova's shares climbed 13.7per cent to an all-time high, as the power equipment maker raised its current-year revenue and free cash flow forecasts after beating Wall Street estimates for second-quarter profit. 
Texas Instruments tumbled 12.7per cent after its quarterly profit forecast failed to impress investors, as it pointed to weaker-than-expected demand for its analog chips from some customers and underscored tariff-related uncertainty. 
The earnings also weighed on its peer analog chipmakers, with NXP Semiconductors, Analog Devices and ON Semiconductor falling between 3.5per cent and 5.6per cent. 
Toymaker Hasbro slipped 2.4per cent even after raising its annual revenue forecast. 
A 1.7per cent drop in AT&T kept the communications sector in the red, with all other sectors in positive territory. The company's stock dropped despite beating quarterly profit estimates. 
In economic data, existing home sales numbers for June are due on the day. Thursday's weekly jobless claims numbers and S&P Global's flash PMI data will be closely assessed to gauge economic health in the wake of tariff uncertainties. 
Following a mixed set of economic data last week, traders have ruled out an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week. Odds for a September reduction stand at 58per cent, according to the CME FedWatch tool. 
The Fed's July meeting will follow on the heels of mounting concerns about its independence amid political interference and President Trump's persistent attacks on Chair Jerome Powell for his reluctance to cut rates. 
Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 2.22-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and by a 1.76-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. 
The S&P 500 posted 30 new 52-week highs and two new low, while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 48 new highs and eight new lows.

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 8:41 PM IST

