Air India crash: DNA tests reveal UK victims' bodies were misidentified

Families in the United Kingdom (UK) mourning loved ones killed in the Air India crash have received the wrong bodies, according to a report by The Times quoting their lawyer.

To recall, Air India Flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad airport on June 12. The flight was en route to London when it crashed. Only one of the 242 passengers and crew survived, and 19 people on the ground also died. Among the deceased, 52 were British citizens.

Now, families of victims in the UK have alleged that the bodies repatriated to them were misidentified. In one instance, a family cancelled funeral arrangements after being informed that the body in the coffin belonged to someone else. That individual has still not been identified.

According to the Daily Mail, one coffin reportedly contained the remains of more than one victim, which had to be separated before the funeral. The problem came to light after Dr Fiona Wilcox, senior coroner for inner west London, matched DNA samples from the remains with those provided by relatives. DNA mismatch confirmed Lawyer James Healy-Pratt, who represents several British families, said that 12 to 13 sets of human remains were sent to the UK after the crash. Of these, DNA testing revealed at least two mismatches. “I’ve been sitting down in the homes of these lovely British families over the last month, and the first thing they want is their loved ones back. But some of them have got the wrong remains and they are clearly distraught over this. It has been going on for a couple of weeks and I think these families deserve an explanation,” he told the Daily Mail.

Investigations underway Both British and Indian authorities are looking into the issue. UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is expected to raise the matter with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming state visit to Britain. Some families buried or cremated their loved ones soon after receiving the remains, following their religious customs. However, not all remains were returned in proper caskets — some families received the remains in plastic containers from the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. Indian government responds Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said: “All mortal remains were handled with utmost professionalism and with due regard for the dignity of the deceased. We are continuing to work with the UK authorities on addressing any concerns related to this issue.”

He added that authorities had followed “established protocols and technical requirements” in identifying victims. The DNA testing was carried out by the government-run civil hospital in Ahmedabad, and not by Air India, according to a report by NDTV quoting sources. The airline, which is owned by the Tata Group, did not play a role in identifying or handing over the bodies. The caskets were sent to the UK via Air India Cargo and coordinated by Kenyon International Emergency Services, a crisis response firm. Air India has confirmed that it is looking into the issue but has not officially confirmed any mix-up in the repatriation process.

Allegations of pressure over compensation Earlier this month, law firm Stewarts, which is representing the families of some victims, accused Air India of using “coercive tactics” regarding compensation. In a statement, the firm alleged: “Our clients were told by Air India that they have to complete a questionnaire to receive an advance payment, forcing them to fill out this questionnaire in intense heat with no guidance on the terms and questions within it. We have now heard that Air India is following up with families and pressuring them to complete the questionnaire under threats of receiving no compensation.” Stewarts further claimed that the forms included legally complex terms that grieving families may not fully understand. “The information being asked could be used against families by Air India in the future, even though few families will understand how the questions should be interpreted,” the statement added.