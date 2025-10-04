Home / World News / Iran executes 6 death-row inmates for alleged attacks on behalf of Israel

Iran executes 6 death-row inmates for alleged attacks on behalf of Israel

Iran said the men killed police officers and security forces, as well as orchestrated bombings targeting sites around Khorramshahr in Iran's restive Khuzestan province

Iran, Iran flag
The men were put to death as part of a wider wave of executions in Iran | Photo: Unsplash
AP Dubai(United Arab Emirates)
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Iran said Saturday it executed six death-row inmates it alleges carried out attacks in the country's oil-rich southwest on behalf of Israel.

The men were put to death as part of a wider wave of executions, believed to be the highest in decades after the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June.

Iran said the men killed police officers and security forces, as well as orchestrated bombings targeting sites around Khorramshahr in Iran's restive Khuzestan province.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Many Syrians unaware of first parliamentary election since Assad's fall

Typhoon Matmo regains strength, heads toward Hainan, Guangdong in China

Pakistan govt, PoK leaders sign agreement to end violent protests

Gen Z anger at ruling elites fuels protests in countries across the world

Hungary clings to Russian oil, gas as EU, NATO push to cut supplies

Topics :IranIsrael Iran Conflictexecution

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story