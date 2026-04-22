Home / World News / Iran fires on container ship in Strait of Hormuz amid stalled peace talks

Iran fires on container ship in Strait of Hormuz amid stalled peace talks

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said the attack happened around 7:55 am in the strait and targeted a container ship

Strait of Hormuz, vessels
It comes after the US seized an Iranian container ship after shooting it this past weekend | Image: Bloomberg
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 11:21 AM IST
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Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard opened fire Wednesday on a container ship in the Strait of Hormuz, damaging the ship and further raising the stakes as planned ceasefire talks in Pakistan failed to materialise.

The British military's United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations centre said the attack happened around 7:55 am in the strait and targeted a container ship.

The UKMTO said a Guard gunboat did not hail the ship before firing.

It said no one was hurt and there was no environmental impact from the attack.

Iran did not immediately acknowledge the assault.

It comes after the US seized an Iranian container ship after shooting it this past weekend and boarded an oil tanker associated with Iran's oil trade in the Indian Ocean.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Israel Iran ConflictUS-Iran tensionsUS Iran tensionsIran

First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 11:21 AM IST

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