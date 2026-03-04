IRGC threatens 'region's complete destruction' as West Asia conflict widens

Iran’s elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Wednesday said it was prepared for the “complete destruction of the region’s military and economic infrastructure” if the United States continued its actions in the Middle East, news agency Associated Press (AP) reported.

The statement, broadcast through Iranian state television, is the most direct warning issued by the organisation since the conflict started five days ago.

Iran also announced that it will target Israeli embassies worldwide if Israel attacks the Iranian embassy in Beirut, an Iranian Armed Forces spokesman said, according to Iranian media. “The continued mischief and deception by the United States in the region will come at the cost of the complete destruction of the region’s military and economic infrastructure,” the IRGC said, as quoted by AP.