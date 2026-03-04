US orders non-emergency staff to leave Pakistan amid violent clashes

The United States ordered its non-emergency personnel to depart its consulates in Karachi and Lahore, news agency AFP reported on Wednesday.

The move follows violent demonstrations in Pakistan over the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. On Tuesday, Pakistani students and rights activists staged protests outside the US Consulate in Lahore, condemning Khamenei’s assassination and alleging the killing of demonstrators in Karachi.

According to Pakistan's Senate opposition leader Allama Raja Nasir Abbas, 18 people were killed and 40 injured when US Marine Corps personnel opened fire during a protest outside the US Consulate in Karachi on Sunday. According to the Associated Press, at least 34 people have been killed and 120 injured in demonstrations across Pakistan.