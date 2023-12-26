Home / World News / Iran increasing production of highly enriched uranium: Atomic watchdog

Iran increasing production of highly enriched uranium: Atomic watchdog

Uranium enriched at 60 per cent purity is just a short step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent

Enriching uranium means increasing the percentage of uranium-235, the isotope of uranium that can be used in nuclear fission.
AP Vienna

1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2023 | 10:02 PM IST
Iran has increased the rate at which it is producing near weapons grade uranium in recent weeks, reversing a previous slowdown that started in the middle of this year, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a report to member states.

Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in the report that Iran in recent weeks had increased its production of highly enriched uranium, reversing a previous output reduction from mid-2023," according to an IAEA spokesperson Sunday.

Iran had previously slowed down the rate at which it was enriching uranium to 60 per cent purity. Uranium enriched at 60 per cent purity is just a short, technical step away from weapons-grade levels of 90 per cent.

The UN nuclear watchdog said its inspectors had verified the increased rate of production since the end of November at facilities in Natanz and Fordow to about 9 kilograms per month, up from 3 kilograms per month since June and representing a return to earlier levels of production.

Topics :US Iran tensionsIran economyUnited StatesIsrael-PalestineMiddle East

First Published: Dec 26 2023 | 10:02 PM IST

