Iran intelligence signalled openness to talks with CIA to end war: Report

Operatives from Iran's Ministry of Intelligence signalled openness to the US Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to talks on ending the war, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing officials briefed on the matter.

The offer was made through an unnamed country's spy agency, the NYT said, citing Middle Eastern officials and officials from a Western nation who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A source from the Iranian intelligence ministry rejected the report as "absolute lies and psychological warfare in the midst of war", Iran's semi-official news agency Tasnim reported.

The White House and the CIA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.