China to send envoy to West Asia for mediation: Foreign ‌Minister Wang Yi

China will send a special envoy to the ​West Asia for mediation, Foreign ‌Minister Wang Yi told his Saudi Arabian and UAE counterparts on ​Wednesday according to statements ​from his ministry, as conflict ??in the region continued to ​escalate.

China appreciates Saudi Arabia's restraint ​and insistence on resolving differences through peaceful means, Wang was quoted as ​saying in a phone call ​with the Saudi minister by the Chinese ‌ministry.

In ??a separate phone call with the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, Wang ​said the "red ​line" ??of protecting civilians in conflicts must not be ​crossed, and that non-military ​targets, ??including those involving energy, should not be attacked. He also ??called ​for protecting the ​safety of shipping routes.