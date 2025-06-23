Iran targets US military bases in Qatar; India issues advisory to citizens

A day after the United States carried out airstrikes on three of Iran’s nuclear sites, Iran retaliated by launching multiple missiles at American military bases in Qatar. According to an Axios report citing an Israeli official, at least 10 missiles were fired towards Qatar and at least one towards Iraq.

In a statement, the Iranian Armed Forces said: "Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps with the sacred code or Aba Abdullah Al-Hussein (PBUH) has targeted the Al-Udeid base in Qatar with a devastating and powerful missile attack in Operation Besharat Fatah. This base is the headquarters of the Air Force and the largest strategic asset of the US terrorist army in the West Asian region."

Media reports also said sirens were sounded at US bases in Saudi Arabia. Simultaneously, Qatar activated its air defence system. "The White House and the Department of Defense are aware of, and closely monitoring, potential threats to Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar," a senior White House official told Axios. To monitor the evolving situation, US President Donald Trump is holding a meeting with the Defence Secretary and the Joint Chiefs of Staff in the White House Situation Room. Indian embassy urges caution In light of the situation, the Indian Embassy in Qatar has advised Indian nationals to remain calm and stay indoors.

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory, stating, "In view of the evolving situation in the Middle East, some of our flights may experience delays or diversions. These adjustments are being made to ensure operations remain within safe and compliant airspace. We recommend checking your flight status regularly. If your flight is impacted, alternate options can be easily explored through our website." It added, "We continue to monitor the situation closely in coordination with the relevant authorities. We appreciate your patience and understanding." "In view of the ongoing situation, Indian community in Qatar is urged to be cautious and remains indoors. Please remain calm and follow local news, instructions and guidance provides by Qatari authorities. The Embassy will also keep updating through our social media channels," it said in a post on X.

Incident didn't result in any deaths: Qatar In a statement, Qatar’s Ministry of Defence said: "The Ministry of Defence announced that Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al-Udeid Air Base. Thanks to God, the vigilance of the armed forces, and the precautionary measures taken, the incident did not result in any deaths or injuries." It added: "The Ministry reiterated that the airspace and territory of the State of Qatar are safe and that the Qatar Armed Forces are always ready to deal with any threat. The Ministry of Defence advises citizens and residents to seek guidance and the latest developments from official sources."

Dr Majed Al Ansari, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, also issued a statement: "The State of Qatar strongly condemns the attack that targeted Al-Udeid Air Base by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard. We consider this a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar, its airspace, international law, and the United Nations Charter. We affirm that Qatar reserves the right to respond directly in a manner equivalent with the nature and scale of this brazen aggression, in line with international law. We reassure that Qatar’s air defenses successfully thwarted the attack and intercepted the Iranian missiles."