Iran prepares for Khamenei's funeral: 6-day mass mourning announced

By Yeganeh Torbati There are few analogues in history for the size, scale and import of the funeral that Iran’s government is preparing to hold for its slain supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Starting Friday, and running for nearly a week, with ceremonies planned in at least five cities across Iran and Iraq, the funeral is expected to draw tens of millions of people, government officials have said.

Perhaps more striking than the funeral’s complexity and scope is its symbolism at this moment. It comes more than four months after Khamenei was killed in February at the outset of the US-Israeli war on Iran. Millions of mourners are expected to turn out next week.

While millions of mourners are expected to turn out next week, many Iranians remain deeply dissatisfied with what Khamenei’s reign brought to their country, over nearly four decades of authoritarian rule. He oversaw brutal repression, including the imprisonment, torture and killing of dissidents, and presided over widening corruption and the increasing control of much of Iran’s wealth by its security forces. Khamenei was not only Iran’s head of state. As the leader of its theocratic system, he also presented himself as an authoritative Shiite Muslim cleric, with devoted followers across Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and other countries with Shiite populations. And he commanded the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), an ideological military force that has backed Shiite militant groups, like Hezbollah, across West Asia.

“We do not consider the funeral procession, farewell and burial of the martyred leader of the revolution to be the end of the road,” Iman Attarzadeh, the spokesman for the funeral planning committee, said on Wednesday on social media. “Rather, we view it as the beginning of a new era in the Islamic republic.” It is highly unusual in Muslim culture for burial to be delayed for so long after death. That in itself was an indicator of the extraordinary circumstances that Iran faced after Khamenei’s death, amid weeks of heavy bombardment. Officials have denied rumours that Khamenei’s body was temporarily buried and have said that it was kept in accordance with religious requirements.

Now, Iran’s government is seeking to present the funeral as a moment of national unity and shared grief, a display of bureaucratic competence and a show of resistance against an outside enemy. The emblem of the funeral, shared by the official planning body, is Khamenei’s closed fist alongside a slogan: “We must rise.” The ceremonies will also be an opportunity for the government to demonstrate Iran’s regional influence and transnational religious ties, with plans for large-scale mourning events in Iraq, which also has a large population of Shiite Muslims and is home to Shiite militias backed by Iran. The scale of the preparations “reflects the regime’s effort to turn Khamenei’s death into a carefully choreographed display of continuity rather than a moment of uncertainty,” said Saeid Golkar, a professor at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, who has researched Iran’s government and its security forces.

One challenge to that display of continuity is the fact that Khamenei’s successor, his son Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, has yet to be seen in public since he was chosen as supreme leader in March. It’s still unclear whether Mojtaba will appear publicly at the funeral. At a major prayer hall complex, the Grand Mosalla, where Khamenei will initially lie in state, crews are working to build platforms and build entry and exit routes for the enormous crowds expected to come and see the body. The funeral ceremony, including a procession of the body through some of Tehran’s most important streets, will take place in the capital on Monday, after which another ceremony will be held for him in Qom, Iran’s centre of religious learning. On Wednesday, officials will take Khamenei’s body to Iraq, where ceremonies are planned in the cities of Karbala and Najaf, sites of pilgrimage for Shiites around the world.

“Iran will hope to reaffirm the transnational character that has defined the Islamic republic and its foreign policy,” said Afshon Ostovar, an associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School in California, and an expert on Iranian security issues. For the IRGC, “this will be a way of symbolising Iran’s regional influence and power,” Ostovar added. And on Thursday, Khamenei’s body will be laid to rest in Mashhad, his hometown, at a shrine devoted to one of the most important figures in Shiite Islam, Imam Reza. His burial there, Ostovar said, “will be a testament to the status he holds inside Iran’s regime and among its supporters. It won’t reflect how he was seen by the Iranian people.”

Khamenei’s predecessor, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini was interred in a dedicated mausoleum, now a site of pilgrimage for devoted followers. By burying Khamenei in an existing shrine, albeit the most important one in Iran. Simply providing security and crowd control over the coming week is likely to be daunting, with officials mindful of what happened two previous times towering regime figures were laid to rest: the 1989 burial of Khomeini and the 2020 burial of Qassem Soleimani, a general in the Revolutionary Guards, who was killed by an American strike. At Khomeini’s funeral, chaotic scenes played out as an estimated three million mourners came out to pay their respects. At one point, his body fell out of a flimsy wooden coffin and was set upon by a frenzied crowd, which had to be dispersed by soldiers firing warning shots. Eight people were trampled to death that day. And at Soleimani’s funeral, dozens of people were killed in a stampede.