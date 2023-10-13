Home / World News / Iran Prez, Saudi Crown Prince hold 1st call since ties mended, discuss war

Iran Prez, Saudi Crown Prince hold 1st call since ties mended, discuss war

The leaders engaged in the discussion on Wednesday, emphasising "the need to end war crimes against Palestine," Iranian presidential political affairs aide

ANI
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 7:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

In a significant diplomatic development, Iran President Ebrahim Raisi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) held a telephone conversation and discussed the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

This conversation marked their first interaction since the restoration of diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh, Al Jazeera reported.

The leaders engaged in the discussion on Wednesday, emphasising "the need to end war crimes against Palestine," Iranian presidential political affairs aide, Mohammad Jamshidi posted on X.

"Islamic unity was stressed and both believed the regime's crimes and the US green light will cause destructive insecurity for the regime and backers," Jamshidi said.

Both leaders highlighted the importance of Islamic unity and expressed concerns over the actions of the Israeli regime and the perceived support from the United States, which they believe could lead to destructive insecurity in the region.

Crown Prince MBS stressed the "necessity of adhering to the principles of international humanitarian law and expressed deep concern for the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza, along with its impact on civilians," Al Jazeera reported citing Saudi state news agency SPA.

He also mentioned that Saudi Arabia was actively making maximum efforts to engage with international and regional parties to halt the ongoing escalation of the conflict.

The ongoing violence has resulted in significant casualties, with more than 1,200 Palestinians in Gaza and 1,300 people in Israel reported killed, according to Palestinian and Israeli officials.

Notably, Saudi Arabia and Iran recently resumed diplomatic relations in March, under a China-brokered deal. This reconciliation marked the end of a seven-year period of hostility between the two nations. Riyadh severed ties with Tehran in 2016, following the invasion of Saudi diplomatic posts in Iran by protesters, triggered by Saudi Arabia's execution of a prominent Shia scholar.

The conversation between the leaders of Iran and Saudi Arabia underscores the potential for a renewed diplomatic approach to addressing the Israel-Hamas war, reflecting the changing dynamics in the region following their diplomatic rapprochement, Al Jazeera reported.

Also Read

Saudi praises 'positive results' after Yemen rebels visit for peace talks

PM Modi meets Saudi Crown Prince, discusses trade and defence ties

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Saudi prince MBS warned US of economic pain amid oil feud last year: Report

US prez Joe Biden dispatching top aide to meet with Saudi crown prince

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

UK PM Sunak deploys Royal Navy ships to support Israel against Hamas

LIVE: 1st Operation Ajay flight with 212 Indians stranded in Israel arrives

George Soros closes offices across $25 billion philanthropy empire

1MDB corruption scandal: Goldman Sachs sues Malaysia in a UK court

Topics :Israel-PalestineSaudi ArabiaMohammed bin SalmanIranHamas

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 7:13 AM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP leader Bandi dares AIMIM to contest outside Hyderabad

Madhya Pradesh needs 'new engine' and not 'double-engine': Punjab CM Mann

Sports News

Cricket World Cup 2023 AUS vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streaming

World Cup: Rohit surpasses Gayle for most sixes in international cricket

India News

World Cup 2023: Special trains from Mumbai to Ahmedabad for Ind-Pak match

Power utilities to offer subsidised tariff for Durga, Navratri Pandals

Economy News

NPCI Int'l to develop UAE's domestic card scheme in partnership deal

IMF projects inflation, growth risks if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

Next Story