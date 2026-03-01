Home / World News / Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike: State TV

Iran's chief of army staff, defence minister killed in airstrike: State TV

Iran's chief of army staff and defence minister were killed in an airstrike

Gen. Abdol Rahim Mousavi and Defence Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh were killed at the meeting alongside the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and security adviser Ali Shamkhani (Photo: Reuters)
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 12:49 PM IST
Iran's chief of army staff and defence minister were killed in an airstrike targeting a meeting of the country's defence council, Iranian state television reported on Sunday.

Gen. Abdol Rahim Mousavi and Defence Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh were killed at the meeting alongside the head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard and security adviser Ali Shamkhani, whose deaths Iran previously announced Sunday morning.

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 12:49 PM IST

