Iran's parliament speaker calls US, Israeli leaders 'filthy criminals'

Iran's parliament speaker on Sunday called the leaders of the United States and Israel "filthy criminals" who will face "devastating blows" for their ongoing attacks on the Islamic Republic.

Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf made the comment in a televised address.

Qalibaf is the highest-ranking official to appear on camera since the attacks began Saturday.

"You have crossed our red line and must pay the price," he said. "We will deliver such devastating blows that you yourselves will be driven to beg.