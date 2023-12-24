Home / World News / Iran's foreign minister dismisses US claims of them backing Houthi rebels

Iran's foreign minister dismisses US claims of them backing Houthi rebels

The White House, citing newly released intelligence, said Friday that Iran was "deeply involved" in the planning of the Houthi attacks and has supplied weapons, financial support and training

“The accusation is baseless,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a news conference in Tehran cited by state television. The attacks are “a completely Yemeni decision in support and defense of Gaza,” he said.
Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 8:23 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

By Arsalan Shahla

Iran’s foreign minister denied that his country is helping Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack commercial ships traveling through the Red Sea, warning the waterway won’t be safe as long as Israel maintains its offensive in Gaza.
 
The White House, citing newly released intelligence, said Friday that Iran was “deeply involved” in the planning of the Houthi attacks and has supplied weapons, financial support and training.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“The accusation is baseless,” Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in a news conference in Tehran cited by state television. The attacks are “a completely Yemeni decision in support and defence of Gaza,” he said. 

His comments on Saturday come as the Pentagon said a one-way drone fired from Iran struck a chemical tanker in the Indian Ocean, raising the question of whether a new risk area is opening to global vessels. 

The attack struck the Chem Pluto — a Liberia-flagged, Japanese-owned and Netherlands-operated vessel — on Saturday about 200 nautical miles from the coast of India, according to the Pentagon statement. There were no casualties and a fire on board the tanker has been extinguished. 

Separately, US Central Command said two Houthi ballistic missiles were fired into the Southern Red Sea on Saturday, though no ships were reported to be impacted. US and UK forces also reported several incidents of ships being targeted by Houthi drones in both the Red Sea and the Indian Ocean. 

The Houthi attacks in the Red Sea on ships the group believes are supportive of Israel have caused chaos in an area that accounts for some 12 per cent of global maritime trade. The world’s major container and oil shippers have been rerouting vessels away from the waterway. The strikes have roiled shipping markets and helped push up oil prices.

President Joe Biden said Saturday he had a long conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. “I did not ask for a cease-fire,” he said in response to a reporter’s question while departing the White House for Camp David, where he’s spending the Christmas holiday.

Amirabdollahian said a US-led coalition to protect naval traffic in the Red Sea “isn’t a solution.”

“There’s no need for a coalition. They stop supporting the murderous Israeli regime and they will see a safer region and a better situation even for the transfer of energy,” Amirabdollahian said.

Also Read

Israel has right, responsibility to go after Hamas: White House on war

Houthi rebels hijack Israeli-linked ship in Red Sea, take 25 crew hostage

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

WTO chief warns of 'big impact' on trade if Israel-Hamas conflict widens

US, Israel weigh peacekeepers for Gaza strip after Hamas amid war

Pentagon says Iranian drone struck chemical tanker in Indian Ocean: Report

12 Turkish soldiers killed over 2 days in clashes with Kurdish militants

Israel strikes 2 homes, more than 90 Palestinians killed, hundreds detained

College graduates doing two jobs to manage monthly expenses in China

Govt working with French authorities after flight carrying Indians detained

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Joe BidenUS-Iran tensionsUSAIran

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 8:23 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story