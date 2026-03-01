Home / World News / Iran's Revolutionary Guard threatens 'most ferocious' op against US, Israel

"The most-intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting (Israel) and American terrorist bases, it said

Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened to launch its "most-intense offensive operation" ever | Photo: Unsplash
AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 01 2026 | 8:47 AM IST
Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened Sunday to launch its "most-intense offensive operation" ever after the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

"The most-intense offensive operation in the history of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will begin in moments, targeting (Israel) and American terrorist bases," it said.

Mourners raised a black flag over the Imam Reza shrine in Mashhad, Iran's second-largest city and a major pilgrimage site for Shiite Muslims.

First Published: Mar 01 2026 | 8:47 AM IST

